Transfer Rumour Mongering: Reds After Inter Milan Star

Liverpool visited the San Siro last week and left with a victory and a two-goal cushion in preparation for their return fixture in the Champions League round of 16. But according to some English sources, that’s not the only thing Jürgen Klopp came home with. He also found another name to add to his summer transfer window wishlist.

Marcelo Brozovic, the Croatian central midfielder for the Italian club was said to have caught Klopp’s interest, thanks to his strong performance.

Brozovic is out of contract with Milan at the end of this year, and contract negotiations have apparently stalled between the player and the club. So if the Reds want him, they could get him on a free transfer in July.

Brozovic is 29-years-old, and unless your name is Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club generally have no interest in midfielders coming up on 30. However, that free price tag might be enough enticement for the transfer team to give it a shot, if Klopp truly feels he’s worth it.

Really though, journalists keep talking about how Liverpool haven’t replaced Georginio Wijnaldum, and that leads them to link the Reds with every available midfielder in Europe. While it’s true that no like-for-like replacement has been made, it’s also clear that Klopp has instead compensated for Gini’s absence in other ways across the pitch.

That combined with the fact that Klopp does love to poach a good player from his previous European opponents seems to be the driving force behind this latest rumour.