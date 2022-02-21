Rumour Mongering: Mohamed Salah is Real Madrid’s Mbappé Plan B

For most, the assumption is that Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid in the summer is a done deal, with Los Blancos expected to bring in the long-admired 23-year-old French superstar as the new centrepiece of the storied Spanish club.

Following a rather drab showing by Mbappé’s presumed future employers against his current side in the Champions League, though, the rumour mongers have been quick to seize the opportunity to throw a little doubt into the mix.

Now, Mbappé is said to be unsure, years of plotting and planning undermined because Paris Saint-Germain—with Mbappé not only in their lineup but scoring the 94th minute winner—beat Madrid 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

There has even been chatter suggesting French president Emmanuel Macron is working behind the scenes to convince Mbappé to stay in Paris. All of which leads to a natural need for the rumour mongers to give Madrid an alternative.

Enter, obviously enough, Mohamed Salah, with Spain’s Fichajes now claiming that should Mbappé to Madrid fall through in spectacular late fashion, Madrid will turn their attention and riches to Liverpool’s Egyptian superstar.

Salah, who turns 30 in the summer, remains in contract negotiations with the Reds, the player seeking to be paid in line with his status as the world’s best on form and Liverpool looking to not completely undermine their pay structure.

There’s a world, perhaps, where it all adds up to Salah at Madrid. Realisitcally, though, this seems like rumour mongers trying to find new angles as there’s little to be gained from continuing to say Mbappé to Madrid is a done deal.