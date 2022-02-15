Liverpool Rumour Mongering: Reds Eye Key Aston Villa Man

Liverpool have once again been linked to Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn. Jürgen Klopp is said to be very interested in signing McGinn. According to The Sunday Mirror, the Reds continue to monitor the 27-year-old.

This season in the league, McGinn has scored three goals and assisted in another two. His has been one of the most important players for Villa seen they got promoted back to the Premier League in 2019.

McGinn, who is also Andy Robertson’s teammate for Scotland, is reportedly valued by Aston Villa at £45 to £50 million. They have the leverage, with McGinn under contract with the club until 2025.

Liverpool didn’t pursue the transfer over the winter winter, but they may be preparing to strike over the summer. However, if they do push forward, they will come up against Aston Villa, who are preparing a new long term contract to keep the midfielder with them.

Even if Klopp is impressed with McGinn’s performances, any attempts to make a deal will depend on the Reds’ valuation of the player. The £50 million price tag is said to have deterred them in January, so it remains to be seen if they’ll change their minds come July.