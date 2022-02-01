Liverpool January Transfer Window Round Up

The January transfer window has officially ended, so let’s see what Liverpool’s looked like. Some of Liverpool’s most influential recent signings have come in January: Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, and Virgil van Dijk spring immediately to mind. However, the club always prefers to focus on the summer transfer window to fill out their team.

For the men’s side, the big news was the surprise, late signing of Luis Diaz from Porto for a reported £49million after fees. The 25-year-old appears to be part of the long term restructuring of the Liverpool attack.

While a move for 19-year-old Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho didn’t push through before the window closed, signs are good that the deal will go through for the summer. The Reds have made their interest known, but the plan was always to let Carvalho stay in Fulham for the rest of the season. This final flurry of negotiations will hopefully be setting up a pre-agreement for July.

As for departures, Liverpool sent away on loan Nat Phillips, who will be playing with Bournemouth, and Neco Williams, who was snatched up by Fulham.

Still on the roster for Liverpool are Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, so it seems that Liverpool are content to let Origi’s contract run out in the summer.

For the women’s side, they started their business early and efficiently, signing 29-year-old Katie Stengel within a week of the window opening. Stengel has already showed her worth in just the few matches she’s had the opportunity to play in.

Additionally, the Reds have secured the long term services of Taylor Hinds by signing her to a new contract. The 22-year-old has been a huge part of Liverpool’s dominance in the WSL2 this season as they battle for promotion.

Departing the Reds this window were Rinsola Babajide, who now plays for Real Betis, and Georgia Walters, who was with the club on a non-contract basis since September and made a few appearances for the team.