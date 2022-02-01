Neco Williams Completes Loan Move to Fulham

Liverpool’s attempts to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and then loan him back to the Championship side ran out of time, with the transfer window slamming shut before all the formalities could be completed.

As part of that deal, it had been expected that Neco Williams would join Fulham for the remainder of the season on loan. And, when the Carvalho deal fell through, most assumed that was it for Williams’ move as well.

Now, however, it has been confirmed from the Fulham end that Williams’ loan move was in fact finalised in time, and that the 20-year-old Welsh right back will be joining them as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

While some Liverpool fans might feels as though the club is missing out or in some way cheated by the result, the reality is that it likely points to the all parties being on the same page regarding Carvalho’s future.

His deal may not have gone through, but the intent was always for Carvalho to remain at Fulham this season. Now, the two sides have agreed a potential fee that could just as easily be Fulham’s training compensation.

As such, if Carvalho wants to join Liverpool—and with Williams joining Fulham it’s likely safe to assume that’s the case—everything will end up looking the same as it would have had his deal gone through today.

For Williams, meanwhile, a chance to play regularly for one of the top Championship sides and promotion favourites should be invaluable for his development as well as his efforts to stay in contention for Wales.