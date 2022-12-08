Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah

Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.

Whether it’s the former or the latter here is anybody’s guess at the moment, but what we can say is that 90min are claiming that Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have all reached out to 20-year-old American midfielder Yunus Musah’s representatives following a solid World Cup for the young star.

Musah plies his trade at the club level with Valencia, where he has a contract through the summer of 2026 and a reported release clause of £100M that would seem to give the La Liga side all the cards in any negotiations. Valencia are also said to be seeking to further extend Musah’s deal.

The midfielder, who shades towards the attacking side of the game, has eleven appearances this season and a pair of assists for his club and earned four World Cup caps for the United States before they were dispatched 3-1 by Netherlands in the Round of 16 over the weekend.

Born in New York to Ghanian parents, Musah spent his childhood in Italy and England—and represented England at the youth level—before joining Valencia’s academy when he turned 16. Though he has been linked with Arsenal previously, this is the first time Musah has been linked with the Reds.