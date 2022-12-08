Rumour Mongering: Bellingham to Inform Dortmund He Wants to Leave Club

While the World Cup may be the big story for most football fans this month, for Liverpool supporters the focus has been on Jude Bellingham with the 19-year-old English midfielder the club’s top target for the summer 2023 transfer window.

Bellingham has been a star for England in Qatar, and his relationship on and off the pitch with Liverpool players Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold has drawn attention and increased speculation about where his future might lie.

In recent days, there have been a slew of reports suggesting that that future indeed is likely to lie at Liverpool, and today there is another development on that front with news that he now intends to tell Dortmund of his desire to depart the club.

Back in November, Dortmund admitted that they expected to hold talks with Bellingham concerning his future after the World Cup, but at the time they still hoped he might be convinced to stay in Germany for at least a few more seasons.

Now, according to SportBild, there is no such hope. Bellingham intends to formally inform his current club that he will be seeking a new challenge at the end of the 2022-23 season. And if the decision was made today, he would join Liverpool.

Their main challenger, Real Madrid, has fallen by the wayside in recent weeks and rumours of Manchester City interest suggest that club feel they would have to make a major sale—likely £100M disappointment Jack Grealish—first to make room.

There may be other suitors, but Liverpool appear determined to complete the deal and the player himself appears determined to join Henderson, Alexander-Arnold, and Jürgen Klopp at a club he can see himself as a leader at for a decade or more.