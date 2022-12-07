Reds Emerge as Strong Favourites in Bellingham Race

Rarely has there been a more perfect storm than the Jude Bellingham to Liverpool rumours. Young English midfielder is already a hat-trick of buzzwords associated with the wants and needs of this Reds team, and when you add that the Merseysiders were heavily linked with Bellingham when he was an emerging starlet at Birmingham three years ago to his palling around with current and future Reds captains Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold while away on international duty, baby you got a stew going.

In recent days, reports out of Spain had suggested that Liverpool were front runners in the race for the 19-year old’s signature, while Paris Saint-Germain had supposedly thrown their hat in the ring, and today, ITKs in Germany, where the midfielder is currently plying his trade, have reiterated the idea that Bellingham could well be Anfield bound.

According to Christian Falk, Head of Football in German outlet SportBILD, both Bellingham and his family are sold on Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp as the ideal place and manager for the £115m-rated midfielder, to such an extent that even potential failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League wouldn’t be enough to deter him.

TRUE✅ Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from @BVB next Summer. talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid. The Family of Bellingham prefers the Transfer to @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 7, 2022

“You heard the news today, you will have heard that Bellingham and Liverpool are very, very close. There have been many, many talks. His father Mark, mother Denise and agent Mark Bennett are really focused on Liverpool,” the German told The Anfield Wrap in an exclusive interview today, in the sort of statement that would likely have been vetoed by somebody involved unless a deal was indeed very close at hand.

Thus, assuming Falk has dotted his i’s and crossed his t’s on this, the only question is whether Dortmund and Liverpool can come to an agreement on the transfer fee, rumoured to end up somewhere between £85m and £115m, a hefty sum, no doubt, but one the club should gladly pay for what appears to be a generational talent at a position of need.