Official: Liverpool Sign Dutch Attacker Cody Gakpo from PSV

The January transfer window doesn’t officially open for four days but Liverpool have completed their first signing, bringing in 23-year-old Netherlands and PSV forward Cody Gakpo in an initial £37M deal that could rise to £50M with add-ons.

Gakpo, who was one of the standouts of the recently completed World Cup, will have the opportunity to make an instant impact due to injuries to Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, but the highly talented youngster is very much a player who was signed for the long-term.

So far this season for PSV, Gakpo has scored 13 goals and 15 assists in 24 total appearances after a breakout 2021-22 that saw him score 21 goals and 14 assists in 47 appearances. He scored three goals in five games for Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup.

He also credits current Liverpool star defender and Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk for helping to make the decision to join the Reds easy, having been in regular contact about his national team teammate both at the World Cup and again in recent days.

“We spoke a lot over the phone,” Gakpo said. “What he told me was that this is the right move for me to make and for me to develop and to become a better player, that the club is a really big and massive club but also like a real family.

“He said only good things. I’m also happy that he’s here, so he can help me with some stuff. I’m really grateful to be here.”