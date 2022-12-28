Cody Gakpo Reportedly Agrees Personal Terms, Arrives in Liverpool for Medical

Liverpool’s move to sign 23-year-old Dutch attacker and World Cup star Cody Gakpo from PSV continues to push ahead today with the player agreeing personal terms on a five-and-a-half year deal arriving on Merseyside to undergo his medical.

A base fee of £37M that could rise towards £50M with add-ons was agreed by the clubs quickly on Monday after historic rivals Manchester United struggled to close a deal for the player, instead haggling with PSV over the fee.

As was the case in the transfer of Luis Diaz to the club last January when the Reds allowed Tottenham to hammer out the framework of a deal with FC Porto before striking quickly, they used United to gauge the minimum PSV would accept and then moved.

According to multiple reports, since the two clubs settled on a fee the player has quickly agreed personal terms through the summer of 2028 and earlier on Wednesday arrived on Merseyside to complete his Liverpool medical.

Once the medical has been sorted the player will put pen to paper on his contract and be eligible to play for his new club when the transfer window officially opens on January 1st, allowing Jürgen Klopp’s Reds to register their new attacking signing.