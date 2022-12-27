Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player.

With Gakpo expected on Merseyside shortly to undergo his medical, attention has now quickly turned to another top target—and another player that Liverpool appear to be in competition with United for. Only this time it appears to be United trying to force the issue.

The player in question is 21-year-old Argentina and Benfica standout midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was named the World Cup’s best young player and has been linked with the Reds for much of the past month. Benfica, though, have so far been resistant to selling him.

However, following reports earlier today out of Portugal that suggested Liverpool were pushing hard to sign him in January, rumours began to swirl that United had stepped up and agreed to pay his full €120M release clause in an effort to beat the Reds to his signing.

Now, though, the rumour mongers in Portugal are saying Liverpool, having had their hand forced, have also agreed to pay the €120M—though it is unclear at this point if either team is willing to pay the entire lump sum up front or is seeking to agree a deal at that price.

If there’s any truth to the latest round of rumours and both Liverpool and United are willing to pay €120M to sign Fernandez in January, at least it shouldn’t take long to find out—and if instead the transfer saga drags out, it will likely mean today’s latest is wide of the mark.