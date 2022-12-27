Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Intensify Efforts to Sign Enzo in January

Liverpool are set to sign forward Cody Gakpo from PSV in the coming days, with the 23-year-old Dutch star set to travel to Merseyside to undergo his medical after the cubs agreed a £37M base fee for the World Cup standout.

However, for many Liverpool fans, excitement was tempered by questions of why the club was signing a forward when midfield appeared the position most in need of strengthening. To which the club’s answer may be, why not sign both?

That’s because reports out of Portugal today from the likes of O Jogo claim the Reds are stepping up their pursuit of 21-year-old Benfica and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez with the hopes of signing him in January.

Fernandez has been linked heavily with Liverpool of late, and while Jude Bellingham remains their top midfield target for the summer, there is a need for more than one signing at the position—and preferably for one to arrive in January.

However, it may not be easy to get Fernandez, with Benfica loathe to sell mid-season and said to have already rejected a €100M bid—a bid that, if it exists, likely came from the Reds—while Manchester United are also interested.