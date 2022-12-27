Bellingham Remains Liverpool’s Main Summer Target

Liverpool Football Club waited until the day after Christmas to give their supporters a new gift. They announced the winter signing of Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo on Boxing Day after the team won their match against Aston Villa.

While the new player is scrutinized and his possible position in the team analyzed, the question on everyone’s mind continues to be how Liverpool will strengthen their midfield. The aging and injury-prone set of players they have now have all proven their worth over the years, but they still desperately need an upgrade.

Concerns about the club’s future investment in that area were sparked by the addition of Gakpo, but sources say that Jude Bellingham remains the Reds’ main target for the summer. The 19-year-old is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund and head back to England to join the Premier League next season, and Liverpool are one of the biggest contenders to sign him.

They’ve made no secret of their interest in the huge English talent and that they envision him as the future of Liverpool’s midfield going forward. Any deal that they may or may not strike won’t happen until the summer, which means that the Reds still have to make it through half a season. So will Liverpool make another signing in the January transfer window to provide some support the middle of the pitch?

That remains unknown, and the quiet way that Liverpool do their business means that there could be another shock announcement coming our way in the next weeks.