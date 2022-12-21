Rumour Mongering: Fiorentina to Resist January Approaches for Amrabat

In the world of transfer rumours, you can be fairly certain when a story comes out one day saying one thing, another will be along before too long to say exactly the opposite. Such is the case today with rumours surrounding the availability of Sofyan Amrabat.

At the start of the week, French reports claimed Fiorentina would consider selling the Morocco World Cup star for the right price in January, with the right price said to be in the neighbourhood of €40M (£35M) for the midfielder with 18 months to run on his contract.

Now, though, the Italian transfer chatter says the opposite. That Fiorentina would resist any potential January approach and then seek to extend the player’s contract, which currently runs through summer of 2024—but with rumours Fiorentina can extend it a year.

For Liverpool fans, though, all of this may be moot with growing rumours out of Portugal and Argentina of an all but done deal—rumours in the past that may have been received skeptically but are hard to ignore with the Reds’ recent shopping trips to Portugal.

There’s also the case of Jude Bellingham, who remains the club’s top midfield target for the summer of 2023 with the Reds expected to go big as they look to reload their midfield after failing to make any permanent signings there in the summer 2022 transfer window.