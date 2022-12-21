Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Back In For Mbappé

If you thought the only World Cup standouts to be linked with Liverpool this winter were Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez, you were wrong. Arguably the biggest standout who isn’t named Messi, Kylian Mbappé finds himself once again in the conversation for Liverpool’s transfer window.

The French superstar has been linked with a move to Merseyside for years now, and it seems his time has come around once again.

If Liverpool want to pry him away from PSG, especially after the tournament he had, they’d have to be willing to shell out an exorbitant fee for the privilege.

Despite the best efforts of Real Madrid last season, the Parisian powerhouses convinced Mbappé to sign an extension with the club he’s been with since 2017. The new deal keeps him there until 2025, giving PSG the upper hand in any subsequent transfer dealings for the next 18 months at least.

Big changes do seem to be brewing in Klopp’s squad this season, so a new player being added this January wouldn’t be surprising. However, there is little likelihood that Liverpool will shell out the astronomical amounts of cash necessary to procure Mbappé’s signature.