Liverpool Would Reportedly Sanction £10M Nat Phillips Sale in January

Recent reports have suggested Liverpool would be content to see any kind of a financial return for Naby Keïta by offloading the player in January before his contract runs down in the summer and he departs the club on a free.

However, he isn’t the only Red who could potentially depart when the mid-season transfer window opens next month. At least that’s the story from The Liverpool Echo, who suggest that the club are open to Nat Phillips’ departure.

As the story goes, a total fee of between £10-15M would be required to secure the 25-year-old’s services, and while an initial loan would be considered it would have to come with a mandatory purchase option meeting that amount.

With Liverpool’s defensive core of Virgil van Dijk, Joël Matip, Ibrahima Konaté, and Joe Gomez all having stayed fit through the autumn months there has been no clear path to regular first team football for cult hero Phillips.

However, while Liverpool may be willing sellers, there is no suggestion of who might be an eager buyer. The Echo also suggest an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sale would be possible, though that is presented far more speculatively.