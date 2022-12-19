Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Amrabat Available in January for €40M

Over the course of the 2022 World Cup, two Liverpool transfer stories emerged. The first and most important were suggestions Jude Bellingham’s summer 2023 move to the club is all but secured. The second was that Enzo Martinez could arrive with him.

England’s Bellingham and World Cup winning Argentine Martinez weren’t the only two midfielders linked, though, even if those transfer stories seem the most well supported. There was also Morocco and Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old impressed massively for the North African nation this past month and has a contract through 2024—though reports Fiorentina have the option of extending it to 2025 seemed to throw cold water on any hopes he could be had for a bargain price.

However, reports out of France insist that in spite of that it is Amrabat and not Martinez who is Liverpool’s other top midfield target alongside Bellingham, saying Jürgen Klopp has been in contact and sees the holding man as a key recruit for his midfield rebuild.

Perhaps the most interesting angle here is the suggestion that Fiorentina would be willing to consider a January sale of the player if offered €40M (£35M), which could make Amrabat something that neither Bellingham nor Martinez are: immediately available.