 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Target Amrabat Available in January for €40M

Reports in France claim Sofyan Amrabat is a top target for Jürgen Klopp—and that Fiorentina would be willing to sell in January for the right price.

By Noel Chomyn
/ new
Croatia v Morocco: 3rd Place - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Over the course of the 2022 World Cup, two Liverpool transfer stories emerged. The first and most important were suggestions Jude Bellingham’s summer 2023 move to the club is all but secured. The second was that Enzo Martinez could arrive with him.

England’s Bellingham and World Cup winning Argentine Martinez weren’t the only two midfielders linked, though, even if those transfer stories seem the most well supported. There was also Morocco and Fiorentina defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old impressed massively for the North African nation this past month and has a contract through 2024—though reports Fiorentina have the option of extending it to 2025 seemed to throw cold water on any hopes he could be had for a bargain price.

However, reports out of France insist that in spite of that it is Amrabat and not Martinez who is Liverpool’s other top midfield target alongside Bellingham, saying Jürgen Klopp has been in contact and sees the holding man as a key recruit for his midfield rebuild.

Perhaps the most interesting angle here is the suggestion that Fiorentina would be willing to consider a January sale of the player if offered €40M (£35M), which could make Amrabat something that neither Bellingham nor Martinez are: immediately available.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside