Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Made Contact for Kudus

A new report on the hottest transfer rumours to have emanated from the World Cup by David Ornstein for The Athletic makes mention of a Liverpool approach for Ghanian star Mohammed Kudus.

He notes that Kudus’ reported desire to depart Ajax in the January transfer window has put clubs on red alert. Everton had reportedly reached an agreement with the player on deadline day, with the player even refusing to train in a futile bid to try and join the Toffees, but Ornstein mentions that there was actually also contact with Liverpool in the same window.

The main reason for Kudus’ want for a move is that he sees his future as a midfielder rather than the false-9 role that Alfred Schreuder has made him play this season. Kudus’ deal is only up in June 2025, so any leverage for a move on the price point is pretty firmly in Ajax’s corner. We’ll see if anything happens when the winter transfer window opens in January.