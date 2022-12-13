Rumour Mongering: Fiorentina to Trigger Amrabat Extension to Fend off Liverpool

With Sofyan Amrabat anchoring the midfield for surprise World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, the 26-year-old has seen himself linked with a number of big European clubs over the past month with Liverpool one of the most commonly mentioned.

Long gone are the days when a standout World Cup on its own was enough to earn a player a big money move, but with a contract set to expire in 2024 there was some reason to think a club with a need for a defensive midfielder might make a move.

Now, though, Italy’s Tuttosport claim that Fiorentina in fact have the ability to trigger an option that would extend Amrabat’s current deal through the summer of 2025, meaning he would have two years left next summer rather than just the one.

That move would give Fiorentina a lot more power in negotiations, both with other clubs and potential in negotiations with Amrabat over a new and improved long-term deal that would give the player more money and the club even more power.

Whether or not Amrabat is a legitimate Liverpool target is a fair question, but midfield is a known priority for the Reds who have made Jude Bellingham their top transfer target and have also been heavily linked with Enzo Fernández in recent weeks.

Bringing in just those two players would likely see the club spend at least £150-200M in transfer fees on reloading midfield next summer, and many would expect that to comprise the bulk of their business no matter the chatter around Amrabat.

If Fiorentina are able to trigger an extension that takes his current deal through 2025, then, it would seem make a move for the Moroccan star even less likely—assuming the Reds do in fact manage to bring in both Bellingham and Fernández.