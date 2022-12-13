Liverpool may be on the way to signing Benfica central midfielder Enzo Fernandez. South American news sources have insisted that the Reds have come to an agreement to sign Fernandez in the summer.

The 21-year-old has been representing Portugal in the Qatar. The pre-agreement has supposedly been made with Benfica in order to beat the likes of Manchester City to his signature.

Fernandez moved to Benfica last summer from River Plate, but he has made a splash in Europe, and it has earned the attention of several other clubs. According to the sources, Liverpool were the most eager to sign the player, jumping out ahead of other prospects and negotiating for him to finish the season in Portugal before moving to Merseyside.

The interest in Fernandez has been ongoing, dating back to before his move to Benfica. If this is true, then the deal would be the culmination of a longstanding effort from the transfer team.

Liverpool are known to be searching for midfield reinforcements because their current crew is older and injury-prone.

While English media has picked up this story, no reliable Liverpool journalists are independently confirming this story. Until then, this story is a rumour. The winter transfer window starts in a few weeks. More information about Liverpool’s transfer plans should become clear at that point.