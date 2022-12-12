Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Agree Personal Terms with Enzo Fernández

Having made Darwin Nuñez their big summer signing, Liverpool could be set to throw another massive transfer fee at Benfica to sign 21-year-old Argentine World Cup star Enzo Fernández and there are even claims that the Reds have already agreed personal terms with the player.

Following the line down the transfer rabbit hole, Spain’s Diario AS—interested in the player on account of him also being heavily linked with Barcelona—say that Portuguese reports say he’s agreed personal terms and those Spanish reports are in turn now being picked up by English outlets.

There appears to not actually have been nothing new and revelatory out of Portugal in recent days, but over there has been a vague growing noise suggesting Fernández to the Reds could be on coming from that direction and it seems this that Diario is turning into personal terms.

In the past, Portuguese transfer chatter has been amongst the least reliable in football—though Liverpool’s signings of Nuñez and Luis Diaz before him make it impossible to ignore as might have been the case in the past and suggest the Reds have serious interest in the league’s players.

For their part, Benfica have reacted to recent rumours surrounding Fernández by making it clear that they would not entertain a major player sale in January and making noises in the direction of his £100M+ release clause and the fact that he signed with them just this past summer.