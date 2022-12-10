Roberto Firimino Contract Update

Bobby Firmino, every Liverpool fan’s favorite mad man, has seen his role get progressively smaller on the team. With Jürgen Klopp adding both Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez to the roster, Firmino looked on his way out of the team in the summer.

His contract is set to expire after this season. However, Bobby is back to proving his worth in the team. He’s currently their top scorer with seven goals, hugely aiding the Reds in an otherwise lackluster league campaign.

According to German Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenburg, Liverpool are currently having positive talks about the possibility of keeping the 31-year-old Brazilian until 2025.

X News #Firmino: Talks about a new contract have started and running positive. He can really imagine to extend beyond 2023. At least until 2025. Klopps future will have an impact on Firminos decision. Still a top relation between them. #LFC @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/Y1AQkE8vOj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 9, 2022

This is good news for those of us who love chaos, back heels, and weird outfits. It’s also good for the team to have a strong veteran like Firmino around to help bed in the young blood that is coming through.

Plettenburg said that Klopp’s future at the club will have an impact on Firmino’s decision, because of the strong relationship between the pair. Klopp currently contracted with the club until June 2026.