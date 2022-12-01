Rumour Mongering: Caicedo and Fernandez Not Expected to Be Available in January

Liverpool FC has been in dire need of extra bodies in their engine room this season and is expected to make some signings when the winter transfer window opens. But the question on everyone’s lips is... who, exactly? Two recent reports on two frequently linked names pour some cold water on their possible arrivals to Merseyside in January, and lay bare the usual expectations of doing business in the winter - it’s probably going to be expensive, and the selection isn’t exactly overflowing with choices.

We turn our attention first to Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. Reportedly valued at £85million by the Seagulls, the Ecuadorian’s name has been constantly linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United over the summer. If a move for the 21-year-old is going to happen, it’ll have to take place next summer, according to transfer news hawk Fabrizio Romano (from CaughtOffside):

“Caicedo is not expected to leave in January, the situation is still the same. Liverpool, Man United but also other clubs are monitoring him; he’s been on Manchester United’s list for years but then nothing happened. I’m sure Brighton will try to keep him at least until June.”

Next, it’s Benfica’s Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernández. Frequently touted as an alternative to Jude Bellingham, the 21-year-old has the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle, Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs interested in him. According to Portugese paper Jornal de Noticias, Benfica are not prepared to him go in the winter transfer window, and will only relent if a team decides to activate his release clause of £104million. (To me, if you’re going north of 100 million for Jude’s alternative, you might as well give your all to get the one you really want. Seems like the club is doing that.)

Well, if there’s one thing that’s clear about the upcoming window, it’s that Liverpool will have to be creative and broaden their search a little bit more if these price tags are to be believed.