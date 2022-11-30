Liverpool Eye Ghanaian Impressing In World Cup

It’s a new and novel experience watching Liverpool get linked to impressive World Cup players mid-season. However, this winter tournament has been nothing but new experiences.

Mohammed Kudus scored a brace in Ghana’s huge victory over South Korea over the weekend, garnering him plenty of praise and brand new heads turned his way. One such new suitor is said to be Liverpool Football Club.

This would be a significant change of fortunes for the Ghanaian, who was reportedly very close to a move to Everton earlier this year. Could life on the Red side of Merseyside be waiting for him instead?

The 22-year-old plays for Eriedivisie giants Ajax. Kudus even scored against Liverpool at Anfield in September in the Champions League. Reports out of Holland say that the Reds and Toffees are prepared to duke it out for signature of the attacking midfielder.

Liverpool could be looking for reinforcements to its aging midfield. The prevailing wisdom at the moment is that all hearts and minds remain on Jude Bellingham, but it’s always good to keep options opened in the case that this first choice transfer fails to go through.

Can’t you just hear the ‘Kudus’ puns already pinging through journalists’ heads?