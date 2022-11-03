Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Will Go All in on Jude Bellingham

Liverpool want to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. They wanted to sign the 19-year-old English midfielder last summer, trying but failing to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell. In the land of transfer rumours, these statements are as close certain as you can get.

The speculation comes around the margins and when it comes to judging the club’s chances of succeeding—chances that will take a potentially fatal blow should the Reds struggles domestically this season lead to them missing out on Champions League football.

This week’s speculation, though, isn’t about European qualification. It’s about cost and intent, with SportBild claiming Liverpool have set aside €100M to purchase Bellingham and that manager Jürgen Klopp and owners FSG are in full agreement that he is the target.

However, given SportBild are a German outlet the bigger focus is on the Dortmund side of things, and that brings with it supposed confirmation of another bit of cost-based speculation that has made the rounds of late: that they want €150M for Bellingham.

None of this is entirely new, perhaps. More a deepening of lines drawn in the sand. And in the end a lot will come down to Bellingham. If he wants Liverpool and maintains his desire despite their struggles, a deal will get done—and likely closer to a €100M price point.

If he isn’t as set on the Reds as the Reds seem to be on him, though, there are any number of other potential suitors from Real Madrid to Chelsea to the Manchester clubs who could come in and turn it into a bidding war that could satisfy Dortmund’s desires.