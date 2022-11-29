Rumour Mongering: Manchester United Join Liverpool in Moisés Caicedo Race

There have been whispers Ecuador World Cup star and Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo is one of Liverpool’s top midfield targets for summer 2023 alongside England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and Argentina and Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old has impressed massively since joining Brighton in 2021 and was even talked up as a potential target last summer, but at the time Brighton were resistant to doing a deal. Caicedo, though, will have two years left on his contract next summer, making it the best time for Brighton to maximise his sale price if he won’t sign a new deal.

World Cup Rooting Guide The World Cup is here, and despite concerns about sportswashing and the impact on domestic seasons, for football fans it’s the only game in town for the next six weeks. Many will already have a rooting interest, but if you’re looking for a team to follow—or just want to find out who The Science says you should be rooting for—SB Nation can help you find out. Take the quiz today!

According to Sky German’s Florian Plettenberg, that doesn’t just have the Reds on red alert. It’s also attracting the interest of historic rivals Manchester United, who now have plans to enter the race to sign the young Ecuadorian.

Other unnamed sides are also said to hold interest, and Chelsea in particular have also been linked with Caicedo in the past. For their part, Brighton remain hopeful that given the player’s age it may be possible to convince him to sign a new deal and remain with The Seagulls for another season or two.

For those wanting a closer look at Caicedo in the World Cup, Ecuador currently sit level on four points, +2 goal difference, and three goals scored with Netherlands at the top of Group A after two rounds thanks to a 1-1 draw with the Dutch and a 2-0 victory over Qatar, while Netherlands also have a 2-0 victory over Senegal.

In the final game, Ecuador take Senegal, who have three points and sit third while Netherlands take on Qatar, who have already been eliminated and so far have had the worst performance of any World Cup host in history.