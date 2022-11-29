Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Join Race For RB Salzburg Striker

The club may be in a state of upheaval, but by golly, there’s still transfer rumours to deal with. The newest comes in the form of Noah Okafor, the Swiss international who plays for Red Bull Salzburg.

Liverpool are said to be one of several European outfits on the hunt for the striker. Okafor has had a hugely successful start to his season, scoring 10 goals in his first 22 matches. It’s hard to imagine the Reds planning any January transfer at the moment, but the rumour had been that they’d planned to scoop up the 22-year-old during the winter window.

Liverpool, along with several other England teams, now apparently have to battle against AC Milan if they want his signature.

Okafor is currently in Qatar, thousands of miles away from the speculation, representing Switzerland in the World Cup. It’s unclear whether he has any plans to leave Salzburg, where he’s been since January 2020.

As ever, his performance in the World Cup will have a direct effect on his price tag if he really is looking for a transfer in the winter. At the moment, Switzerland is in second place in group G, behind Brazil with one game left to play.