Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Juventus Track Young Spanish World Cup Star

With the World Cup in full flow, we’re increasingly starting to see stories linking Liverpool with players in Qatar for that nation’s sportswashing extravaganza. It’s hardly new or unexpected, given it happens every time there’s a major international tournament.

Still, for Liverpool fans looking for a few new names to add to the potential transfer target list, we’ve got a new one today in Spanish international and Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

The 20-year-old is one of the game’s top rated young attackers, having scored four goals and five assists in 17 appearances for Bilbao this season—good for a goal involvement every 132 minutes—and earning a call-up to the World Cup where he’s earned two caps and 45 minutes of action so far.

Williams came on as a second half substitute against Germany on Sunday and Costa Rica on Wednesday and with the games starting to pile up could be in line for a more significant role against Japan when Spain play their final group stage game on Thursday.

Group E, though, is far from settled with Spain on four points to three for Japan and Costa Rica and Germany on just one point.

The first tiebreaker being goal difference means that Spain’s +7 would almost certainly mean that were Germany (-1) or Costa Rica (-6) to end up level on points the Spanish would win the tiebreaker. However, a Spanish loss to Japan and a Costa Rica victory over Germany could see them eliminated.

According to reports in Spain, Bilbao are concerned the player’s current deal only runs through 2024 while interest from the likes of Juventus and Liverpool—with Klopp personally said to have requested the club target him according to Fichajes—is making negotiations difficult.