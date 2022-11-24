Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Track Ghanaian World Cup Star Kudus

Later today when Ghana take on Portugal in the World Cup, Liverpool will have scouts in the stands watching 22-year-old midfielder Mohammed Kudus according to reports in the player’s homeland that claim the young star is attracting major interest.

According to Sports World Ghana, Kudus is a top Juventus target and likely in his last season at Ajax—but it’s not just the Serie A giants who are interested. There’s also AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and in a game of one of these things is not like the others, Everton.

There’s also, of course, Liverpool, said to have had their interest piqued when Kudus scored against them in the Champions League in September. It’s further claimed that the Reds want to bring the player in in January to help with their midfield depth issues.

Kudus mostly plays an advanced midfield role for Ajax and Ghana but can also operate in the centre of midfield or even in a pinch push up as a false nine. He has made 21 total appearances for his club this season with ten goals and two assists.

Most impressive is that that equates to a goal involvement every 82 minutes—a number many will fear is inflated by the Eredivisie, though there is some suggestion players from the Dutch league translate to the Premier League about as well as those from Germany.

For Liverpool fans wanting a closer look at Kudus, Ghana take on Portugal today at 4PM GMT. The Group H hopefuls then play South Korea on Monday, November 28th at 1PM GMT and finish group play on Friday, December 2nd against Uruguay at 3PM GMT.