Bayern Reportedly Agree Pre-Contract with Liverpool Target Laimer

As recently as Monday this week, Liverpool were being linked with RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, with the German club said to be eager to sell the 25-year-old Austrian in January to avoid losing him on a free in the summer.

There was only one problem: Leipzig had tried to do the same last summer only for the player to block any potential sale to Liverpool. At the time, most assumed that meant that Laimer was bound for Bayern Munich on a free in 2023.

Today, Bild are confirming that to be the case. While as a domestic free transfer no deal can officially be agreed until the end of the season, the German outlet are claiming a verbal agreement is in place and that Laimer’s future is settled.

Chelsea along with Liverpool are also said to have made a strong push for the player’s services only to similarly be rebuffed, taking us to the outcome that for most seemed most likely since the summer transfer window slammed shut.