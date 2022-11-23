Reported Liverpool Target Mason Mount Makes £300K Wage Demand

Mason Mount is one of Chelsea’s top players but not one of their top earners, with the 23-year-old England international stuck on a contract he signed before establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for the London Blues.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, that has led to increasingly contentious contract negotiations, and that in turn has led to whispers that Liverpool and Juventus are both watching with interest and would seek to move for Mount were that to become an option.

The latest news in the saga comes today via The Telegraph, who suggest that Mount has made his wage demands clear to Chelsea and that if they don’t meet them he will begin to seriously consider moving on from the club he came through the ranks at.

In addition to his starring role at Chelsea, Mount has established himself as an England regular and played a key role for the Three Lions on Monday as they defeated Iran 6-1 in their first game of the tournament.

He will be expected to see more action for his country over the next week as England continue their Group B schedule against the United States on Friday at 7PM GMT before finishing up against Wales next Tuesday with that match also at 7PM GMT.

If as expected England top their group they would face the runners-up in Group A while if they finished second they would face the Group A winners. Group A is made up of Netherlands, Ecuador, Senegal, and Qatar.