Your Transfer Rumour is Bullshit: Liverpool to Swap Tsimikas for Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has been linked to Liverpool by his agent and mother since he was at PSG, and it seems that every couple of transfer windows the Reds get mentioned yet again in the press as a potential landing spot for the French midfielder.

Now at Juventus and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season—a situation that had the Serie A side desperate to sell last summer based on reports out of Italy—he is again being linked with Liverpool by CalcioMercatoWeb. Which isn’t surprising.

What is is the idea that Liverpool are ready and willing to send Kostas Tsmikas to Juventus to fill their hole at left back to get a player in with six months left on his contract who they have had no interest in signing previously despite the constant links.

For Liverpool, Tsimikas remains a highly valued player, able to deputise for Andy Robertson at left back with little drop-off in quality. For Juventus—as for PSG before them—Rabiot has been a frustrating enigma nobody has wanted to take off their hands.

It’s nearly impossible to imagine any scenario where Rabiot ever ends up playing for Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool. It’s impossible to imagine a scenario where the Reds send Tsimikas to Juventus in January in order to bring him into the fold.