Rumour Mongering: Dortmund Don’t Want to Sell Bellingham to Man City

For a while now, there’s been nothing really new in the Jude Bellingham transfer saga. We know Liverpool want him, but that other clubs may be interested as well—including clubs like Manchester City. And we know Borussia Dortmund don’t want to sell but are likely to do so for the right price in 2023.

That right price has crept up with every month, leading to fears amongst Liverpool fans that the Reds could be priced out of a move for the young English star, but this week brings a genuinely new twist to the transfer saga: news that Dortmund might prefer not to sell to the likes of Manchester City.

According to German football expert Jan Aage Fjørtoft, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke doesn’t want to sell Bellingham to “those kinds of clubs.” Meaning the petrostate owned clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, and most importantly for the Bellingham saga, Manchester City.

Before Liverpool fans celebrate too much, it’s also noted that the end of the day the final decision will lie with Bellingham if Dortmund’s fee is met. If true, though, there might be a little more wiggle room for the Reds to work with when it comes to fee and structure if their main rivals end up being City.