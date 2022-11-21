Rumour Mongering: Leipzig Prepared to Sell Konrad Laimer to Liverpool

With Liverpool in need of midfielders and Borussia Dortmund unwilling to sell Jude Bellingham to them last summer, the Reds turned to a number of potential alternatives with one of the top options thought to be RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer.

The 25-year-old fit the profile and had just a year left on his contract, but in the end a deal didn’t get done. Now, though, the rumour mongers—led by the likes of HITC and TeamTalk—are proposing that Leipzig would be willing to sell him to the Reds in January.

The only problem is that Leipzig’s willingness to sell was never the sticking point. Instead it was Laimer himself who stopped a deal happening, saying that Liverpool’s interest came too late to give proper consideration to changing teams and leagues.

Many took that to be code for the player preferring to wait to join Bayern Munich—also rumoured to be interested in Laimer—on a free when his contract expires in 2023. If the situation were to change, then, it would need to be the player side of the equation.

If it were to, either through further convincing by Liverpool or by Laimer’s prospects of joining Bayern diminishing, one can imagine Leipzig being willing to sell him in January to avoid losing him on a free at the end of the 2022-23 season.