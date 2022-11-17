Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Juventus Target Chelsea’s Mason Mount

With Chelsea’s efforts to agree a new deal with attacking midfielder Mason Mount for much of the past year having so far failed to lead to a breakthrough, there is growing uncertainty over the player’s future in London.

To that backdrop, The Guardian this week are claiming that Liverpool and Juventus are both keeping a close eye on the player’s situation and have expressed interest in signing the 23-year-old England international.

Contract negotiations have been difficult due to the fact Mount signed his current deal before breaking through and is one of Chelsea’s lowest first team earners—and believes he should be one of their top earners.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have so far only offered more modest wage increases, and this isn’t the first time those negotiations have seen the Reds have linked with the Chelsea academy graduate over the past year.

Given Mount grew up a Blue, it’s perhaps safest to assume talk of Liverpool interest is largely posturing from the player’s camp. Still, were he to be available one imagines the Reds would be very interested.