Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Join Samuel Chukwueze Race

For Liverpool fans who like to keep an eye on possible targets around Europe based on age and statistical profile, perhaps trying to predict who the club might move for in the future, one name that has seemed an obvious match of late is Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze.

The 23-year-old Nigerian international is most often deployed on the right but can play anywhere across a front three, and he has consistently rated out as one of the best young players in Europe at progressing the ball via carry and chance creation from wide areas.

He’s also been tentatively linked on occasion in the past—and now is being linked again. This time, it’s Spanish rumour mongers Fichajes making the claim, as they suggest the Reds are the latest club to join a lengthy list of serious suitors for the young wide attacker.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid are said to be serious suitors while in England the list starts with current league leaders Arsenal, moves to mid-table West Ham, and ends with relegation-threatened Everton. Villarreal, meanwhile, may be forced to sell the player next summer.

Currently, Chukwueze is on a contract through summer 2024 but has so far shown little inclination to extend, meaning the summer window of 2023 would be the club’s last chance to sell him for a profit—and a January sale could even be possible for the right price.

As for the right price, the Spanish outlet propose a €50M price tag having been placed on the winger, which comes out to around £44M given the current deflated status of the English Pound following Brexit and years of fiscal mismanagement by the ruling Tories.