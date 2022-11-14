Borussia Dortmund Prepared to Sell Jude Bellingham Next Summer

After refusing to consider the sale of Jude Bellingham in the summer of 2022 after they lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund will be prepared to sell the 19-year-old England international midfielder in the summer of 2023.

That’s the latest this week following an appearance by Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke on Bild-TV where he said that following the World Cup they will hold talks with the player over his future and that if he wishes to leave they are prepared to deal.

“I think as soon as Qatar is over we will have a general discussion about what he actually wants,” Watzke told the German outet. “With him and with his parents, with whom we have a very close relationship, and of course with his advisors”

“He will tell us if he wants to stay or if he wants to leave. In either case we will have a very pleasant and reasonable discussion, but we don’t have to pretend the issue is not on the table. If the really big clubs are involved, we can’t afford to fight financially.”

Bellingham is currently heading off to represent England at the winter World Cup from Qatar, as FIFA sends the game’s best to help sportswash a human rights abusing petrostate in the midst of an already compressed and difficult football calendar.

The midfielder has scored nine goals and three assists in 22 club appearances so far this season, and after being rumoured to come with a €100M price tag in past seasons there have been claims Dortmund will want as much as €150M in 2023.