Rumour Mongering: Bayern Munich Out of Jude Bellingham Race

Liverpool’s top midfield target for the summer 2023 transfer window is Borussia Dortmund’s 20-year-old rising star Englishman Jude Bellingham. This seems certain—at least as much as anything in the land of transfer rumours can be certain.

There have been numerous other rumoured suitors, though. Top clubs like Real Madrid on the continent and Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United in England. There is likely to be a fight for his signature, one that could drive his price beyond what the Reds are willing to pay.

One big club Liverpool apparently won’t have to worry about, though, is Bayern Munich. The German giants have something of a habit of poaching all the best talent from other clubs in the Bundesliga, and so it might be reasonable to expect they’d want Bellingham.

However, according to Bayern goalkeeping legend and CEO Oliver Kahn, Bellingham isn’t a player they’re considering making a move for—mostly, he says, because of the wealth of prime age talent they already posses at the position.

“Of course Jude Bellingham for me is an outstanding player,” Kahn told Bayern-experts Bild earlier this week. “However, with [Joshua] Kimmich, [Leon] Goretzka, [Marcel] Sabitzer, and [Ryan] Gravenberch we’re very well equipped, so we’re not thinking about that at all.”

One imagines the story might be different were Bellingham’s contract winding down and Bayern had the opportunity to weaken a league rival without paying them a transfer fee, but realistically, paying a league rival upwards of €100M for a player simply isn’t the Bayern way of doing business.

As such it’s probably no surprise that they’re ruling themselves out of the running for Bellingham. Still, for nervous Liverpool fans it’s confirmation of one less big club the Reds will have to beat out if they’re to sign their top target.