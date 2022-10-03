Liverpool Loanee Sepp van den Berg Suffers Metatarsal Fracture

Following a year-and-a-half when he impressed on loan with Preston North End in the Championship, 2022-23 was supposed to be young centre half Sepp van den Berg’s chance to take the next step as the 20-year-old headed to the Bundesliga on loan.

The 6’4” Dutch defender joined Schalke at the end of the transfer window and impressed early for them, starting in all four Bundesliga games following his move. Over the weekend, though, the player’s season appeared to take a turn for the worse.

A serious ankle injury suffered early in the second half against Augsburg saw him taken to hospital, and there were fears scans would reveal significant damage. Today, a metatarsal fracture injury and significant ligament injury has been confirmed.

Surgery will be the next step for the player, and then a likely long recovery. While the player hasn’t been ruled out for the season, it would be a surprise if he has a significant role to play for Schalke or anybody else for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.