Rumour Mongering: Liverpool, Chelsea, and Madrid want Bruno Guimarães

Newcastle United may be the England’s latest sportswashing darlings after the Premier League proved itself all too eager to allow a another nation to bring its oil billions to table in exchange for the league’s help in burnishing their blood-soaked image.

For players and fans abroad, though, Newcastle remain a club with more history and rather little recent success, and so after joining the Saudi soft power project in January from Lyon in a £40M deal, there are already reports in Brazil suggesting Bruno Guimarães could be on the move.

Having impressed since arriving on Tyneside and in doing so proven he has what it takes to deliver in England, Brazil’s TNT claim that Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Liverpool are all weighing up a move for the midfielder.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are said to be eager to reward Guimarães for his performances and lock him down on an improved deal that would signal their determination to challenge for silverware and make it less likely that another side might tempt him to depart so soon after arriving.

Whether there’s anything solid to the rumour is almost impossible to say at this stage, but Liverpool certainly will need midfield reinforcements heading into next season and the 24-year-old Guimarães on paper at least would seem to fit the required template.