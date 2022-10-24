Rumour Mongering: Liverpool and Chelsea Make De Jong Contact

Without much good to talk about on the pitch after a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, aka the worst side in the Premier League until they recorded a shock victory over struggling pre-season title hopefuls Liverpool, we cast our gaze to the transfer rumours.

Liverpool, it’s clear, have problems. And their biggest problems, at least as most see it, are in midfield where an aging and injury-prone core appears this season to have hit something of a wall. Queue, then, an effort to revive rumours of interest in Frenkie de Jong.

According to ESPN, after Barcelona failed to push the Dutch midfielder out the door over the summer, the player could finally be willing to consider an exist having played just five times for Barcelona so far in the 2022-23 season, and Liverpool have made contact.

They aren’t alone, though, with Chelsea and Manchester United also said to be ready to move for the player should the 25-year-old decide he is finally ready to give up on his dream of playing for the lever-pulling Catalan giants who have made clear they don’t want him.

Whether there’s any truth to it all—from Liverpool’s interest to De Jong perhaps being willing to consider a move to the supposed rivals for him—it seems clear Liverpool are a side in need of a refresh as the title falls out of reach and a top four battle looms.