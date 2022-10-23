Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Lead Race To Sign Dortmund Starlet

I’m normally not one to get excited over transfer rumors, but any and all distractions are more than welcomed considering Liverpool’s poor form to start the season.

So, step right up frequent Spanish rumor mongers Sport, with this gem. According to the report, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lead the race for 17 year old Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.

Moukoko’s contract with the Bundesliga club is set to expire in summer, which means Liverpool could, conceivably, sign him on a pre-contract as early as this winter transfer window. However, the report goes on to state that the Reds face stiff competition from PSG, Real Madrid, and Barcelona. Plus he’s German, so presumably Bayern Munich as well. And why not name drop, so long as we’re just using the top European clubs for clicks?

The Dortmund starlet is putting up some impressive numbers for a teenager in a top European league. He has 4 goals and 3 assists across 576 minutes in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Liverpool might be in for him, or at the very least tracking his development. That much wouldn’t be surprising. However, it would be surprising that a Spanish tabloid with no connections to Dortmund, Liverpool, the player, or either Germany or England would be the ones to break this news.

Regardless, it’s one to watch.