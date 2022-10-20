Rumour Mongering: Liverpool in Fresh Links with Konrad Laimer

According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool FC have engaged in a fresh round of talks with RB Leipzig for Konrad Laimer. The Reds were linked with the Austrian midfielder as the close of the summer transfer window neared and the team’s need for a midfield addition became more apparent, but Leipzig refused a deal.

Falk is now reporting that Laimer’ agent, could come into play, as he shares one with Naby Keita. Both Konrad Laimer and Naby Keita will be free agents come next summer, so there could be a chance for both clubs to get a replacement in through a mutually beneficial deal. Perhaps Keita would also relish the prospect of returning to an environment where he first broke out and looked like a world-beater.

TRUE✅ Liverpool had contact to the Management of Konrad Laimer (also agents of Naby Keita. Laimer is a free agent in summer. @LFC is interested in a Transfer, also @ChelseaFC. But: @FCBayern is leading the race @BILD_Sport pic.twitter.com/Om2Srja2uc — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 19, 2022

For that to happen, both clubs would probably have to agree on a deal in January, as other clubs interested in Laimer include Bayern Munich, who have long been regarded as favourites to land him, and Chelsea. It’s a nice prospect, but swap deals rarely do happen in football.