Your Transfer Rumor Is Bullshit: Eden Hazard Is Not Coming To Sit On Liverpool’s Bench

There are apparently reports out of Spain today linking the formerly great attacking midfielder Eden Hazard to Liverpool. Yeah, that’s going to be a no from me, dawg.

It’s fair to say that the former Chelsea star hasn’t quite had a dream move to Real Madrid. Indeed, he’s only scored 5 goals across all competitions since joining the Spanish giants in 2019-20, and only managed 30 league appearances in his first two full seasons (and only 6 league starts so far this season).

In his prime, Hazard was great fun to watch, with spells of being absolutely unplayable. Unfortunately his prime appears to have ended at least 3 years ago, and at 31-years-old, it is highly unlikely that we’ll ever see that phenomenal version of Hazard again.

When you add a significant transfer fee and high wage demands on top of the lack of productivity, availability, and age, I can’t imagine this is a transfer Liverpool would ever, ever go for. It simply flies in the face of every single transfer they’ve made under Jurgen Klopp.

The only benefit to bringing Hazard in—if Liverpool were owned by a state and money was of no concern—would be to sit back and watch the fume by the obsessive Eden Hazard stans on Twitter, who are among the weirdest group of player obsessed weirdos on a site full of them.