No matter the usual chatter, Liverpool aren’t expected to be big players in the January transfer market. Despite that, a deal or two is always possible, and a departure or two would seem more likely if one does transpire.

On that front, we face a flurry of stories today about striker Divock Origi, who remains a high-impact player in limited minutes but continues to see no clear path to regular fist team football and is now 26 years of age.

According to the chatter in England, a Newcastle side flush with oil money after becoming the sportswashing public relations wing of a human rights abusing petrostate want reinforcements with Callum Wilson out injured.

And according to the chatter in Italy, Lazio have been quietly laying the groundwork to sign Origi this month and could be close to a move themselves as Maurizio Sarri looks to strengthen for a second half push.

Further speculation has Liverpool willing to deal if £7M is offered and Origi wants to go, though the club are said not to be actively looking to sell. There’s further confusion in any Origi story due to his contract status.

There have been regular and conflicting reports about whether it expires this summer, and the latest suggestion seems to be it does but there’s an option to extend it—but it needs the agreement of both parties to be triggered.

On the Newcastle end, ex-Red Dominik Solanke is also said to be an possibility according to The Telegraph, while in Italy Il Tempo say that before Lazio’s move for Origi can be completed Vedat Muriqi must be sold.