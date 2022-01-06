Liverpool Reject £7m Phillips Bid, Considering Neco Departure Request

Vinny O’Connor of Sky Sports is reporting a couple of interesting transfer updates regarding two fringe players in our squad.

After previously saying that he was ready for a move away from Liverpool in the winter transfer window, the club has reportedly received a £7m bid from a mystery EPL club but have already rejected it, with Liverpool FC hoping for an offer in the region of £15m. He further reports that there are a number of Serie A clubs in contact with Liverpool about his availability. The centre-back has been sidelined after suffering a fractured cheekbone in last month’s Champions League win at AC Milan, but the 24-year-old has now returned to non-contact training and will likely be match-fit in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, Neco Williams is concerned about his lack of playing time ahead of Wales’ World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria in March. The Reds are sympathetic to his wishes and would let him go if the right offer was made to them. Whether that’s a permanent transfer or a loan move remains to be seen. Personally, with Neco’s versatility, I would be surprised if Liverpool let him leave right now, but the coaching staff have been rumoured to be high on both Conor Bradley and Owen Beck, so maybe there is room to work with here.