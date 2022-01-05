Your Transfer Rumour is Bullshit: Reds Preparing Danjuma Offer

It’s been a real dumb day in Liverpool news, as tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash with Arsenal has been postponed on account of all the covid rampaging through the Reds squad, the Under-18s’ cup match with Burnley has gone the same way for the same reason, and also all of football seems to have taken issue with these postponements for no apparent reason despite other teams having had games postponed for a month now to little if any comment. Go figure.

Not to worry, though, it gets dumber, because according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Jürgen Klopp has decided to throw Diogo Jota money at Andros Townsend talent, asking his club to make a €45m offer for Villareal’s Arnaut Danjuma.

Now, Danjuma has had a dynamic start to the season, scoring five and assisting two for the Yellow Submarine, as well as terrorising Manchester United in the Champions League, but he was also a fairly explicit flop the last time he tried his hand at the Premier League — scoring and assisting zero goals in six months for Bournemouth — and has the lowest rate of defensive output of any attacker this writer can immediately bring to mind, ranking in the bottom 1st to 5th percentile in all defensive categories among forwards in Europe, making him tremendously unlikely to have caught Klopp’s interest.

All of which is to say, while Liverpool are undoubtedly succession planning for their attack, no, they won’t be signing Danjuma, certainly not in January, and extremely definitely not for the sums being bandied about here.