Official: Second Liverpool Defender Makes Permanent Scottish Move

Liverpool Football Club confirmed another January transfer move from the U23s. This one is for centre-back Morgan Boyes to Scottish Premiership Club Livingston. The 20-year-old Wales U23 international made two appearances for the Reds’ first team, both in the 2019-20 season.

The first was a start in the League Cup quarterfinal match against Aston Villa that infamously lead to a 5-0 defeat for the Reds. This was when Liverpool were forced to play concurrently in Qatar in the FIFA Club World Cup and fielded a team of youngsters for the League Cup. Boyes scored an own goal in that game, but honestly, who didn’t?

Boyes’ second and last appearance for Liverpool was against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup fourth round replay. He came off the bench in stoppage time.

Last season, he was sent on a yearlong loan to Fleetwood Town where he made four appearances before being recalled by Liverpool in January due to their injury-shortage in defense.

Livingston are currently eighth in the Premiership. Boyes joins the club on an 18-month permanent deal with the option for another year.