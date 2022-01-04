Official: Liverpool Fullback Completes Permanent Scotland Move

After joining Liverpool from Scottish second division side Falkirk in 2018 for an undisclosed fee believed to be in the low six-figures, Tony Gallacher has today completed a move back north and joins Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone.

“I’m really excited about my move to St. Johnstone and can’t wait to get started,” the 22-year-old fullback said of the move, which sees him join the last-place side in the league. “I had a great time at Liverpool and I’d like to thank everyone there.

“I feel very lucky to have been part of a massive football club with so many wonderful professionals and people. It was an incredible education. But I felt the time was right to look for first-team football and an exciting opportunity presented itself.”

St. Johnstone sit dead last in Scotland’s top flight, two points back of the league’s relegation playoff place and four points from safety, making his exciting opportunity also something of a significant challenge for top flight survival.

Gallacher’s lone Liverpool appearance was in 2019’s League Cup defeat to Aston Villa while the first team was in Qatar for the Club World Cup. The young fullback also made 10 appearances for Toronto FC in MLS on loan in 2020.