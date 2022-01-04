Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Interested in Olympiacos Stand Out

It’s January and Liverpool are in trouble, which means that you should be expecting plenty of transfer rumours to start circulating for the next few weeks. The most recent is that Liverpool have sent scouts to watch and evaluate Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara.

The 20-year-old Guinean is currently away from Greece and focusing on the African Cup of Nations which will kick off next week. But while he has his mind on his country, his suitors may still be working.

Liverpool are apparently the most interested in getting Camara’s signature, but other clubs such as Newcastle and Leicester. In Italy, AC Milan has also taken an interest in him.

Camara joined Olympiacos from Lille this past summer. In his first season with the team, he’s scored four goals and picked up four assists, which has put him on many clubs’ radars.

It’s unlikely that Klopp or the club would be interested in bringing in another unavailable in January, since three Reds are already abroad to play at AFCON. It’s also unlikely that they’d be willing to pay the premium on Camara when he’s only in his first year at his current club.

Liverpool could end up doing business in the winter transfer window, but no clear links have been made between the team and any specific player. It will be interesting to see how the team’s performances over the next few weeks will affect this decision.